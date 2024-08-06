Public Safety Leadership cadets graduates from academy

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/6/24

The Education Foundation was thrilled to watch three of the Okeechobee County Public Safety Leadership Cadets...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Public Safety Leadership cadets graduates from academy

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The Education Foundation was thrilled to watch three of the Okeechobee County Public Safety Leadership Cadets graduate from the Law Enforcement Explorer Academy on July 29. These cadets faced an extremely challenging week and demonstrated remarkable leadership, grit, and determination. They celebrated after with lunch -- the first non-bootcamp style meal the kids have had all week! Through our partnership with the Florida Department of Education, we are able to support initiatives like this that strengthen resiliency among the youth of our community. Thank you Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office for offering this incredible program and opportunity to our community! [Photo courtesy Education Foundation of Okeechobee]

public safety leadership, cadets, graduate

Comments

Other items that may interest you

FHP warns public of strict enforcement of illegally …

AAA issues a safety alert for drivers as students …

City council approves plan for Farmers Market

Ocala man sentenced to one year probation after third …

x