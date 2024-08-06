Public Safety Leadership cadets graduates from academy

The Education Foundation was thrilled to watch three of the Okeechobee County Public Safety Leadership Cadets...
OKEECHOBEE — The Education Foundation was thrilled to watch three of the Okeechobee County Public Safety Leadership Cadets graduate from the Law Enforcement Explorer Academy on July 29. These cadets faced an extremely challenging week and demonstrated remarkable leadership, grit, and determination. They celebrated after with lunch -- the first non-bootcamp style meal the kids have had all week! Through our partnership with the Florida Department of Education, we are able to support initiatives like this that strengthen resiliency among the youth of our community. Thank you Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office for offering this incredible program and opportunity to our community! [Photo courtesy Education Foundation of Okeechobee]