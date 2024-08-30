Quarters for a Cause benefit for Suzanne Mixon to be held Sept. 17

Posted 8/30/24

The Quarters for a Cause to benefit Suzanne Mixon will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., at the American Legion...

Posted

OKEECHOBEE — The Quarters for a Cause to benefit Suzanne Mixon will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., at the American Legion, 501 SE Second St. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Wear blue to be entered into the Special Raffle provided by Kathy from Pampered Chef.

Suzanne has been undergoing medical treatments and tests for an unknown condition at this point. Suzanne makes jams and jellies from home to support herself and has no medical insurance.

Join in the Quarter Auction to raise money to help Suzanne, who has donated many times to previous Quarters for a Cause to help families out.

To make a donation or for information, call Janice at 561-310-3285.

