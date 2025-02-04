Quarters for a Cause benefit planned for the Brahman Band

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 2/4/25

Quarters for a Cause will be held at the American Legion, 501 SE Second St., on Tuesday, Feb. 18...

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Quarters for a Cause will be held at the American Legion, 501 SE Second St., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, doors open at 6 p.m. and the Auction begins at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the Quarter Auction will benefit the Brahman Band. There will be food available for purchase.

It takes a lot to run a music program with over 120 members. Funds raised help with transportation, props, instruments, uniforms and music. The Okeechobee High School Band Boosters Association appreciates the community’s continued support and look forward to seeing you at the event. Make sure to wear purple.

The band needs donations for the special raffle. For information or to donate items for the special raffle, contact Cheryl at OHSbandboosters18@gmail.com.

