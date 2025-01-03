Quarters for a Cause to be held Jan. 21 to benefit Ely Rosa

Posted Friday, January 3, 2025 10:28 am

OKEECHOBEE — Ely Rosa Quarters for a Cause will be held at the American Legion, 501 Second St., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, doors open at 6 p.m. and the Quarters Auction starts at 7 p.m.

Ely is 12-years-old and in the seventh grade. She started feeling dizzy and not herself about a year ago. Her mom took Ely to her pediatrician, who referred her to a cardiologist due to abnormal heart rhythm. She was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which means she could have a stroke. So far she has had three heart surgeries and will be getting ready for another one very soon. They were told if the next surgery isn’t successful, Ely will be placed on the heart transplant list.

"God is good and our faith in is Him is unwavering. Thank you in advance for all of your prayers and donations in helping my family during this difficult time. We appreciate your help. God bless you.” Ely shared in a message about the event.

Wear some red to be entered into the special raffle provided by Michele Etzel from Michele’s Treasure’s.

Events will include 50/50, Chinese raffle, vendors with cash and carry.

The American Legion will have food and beverages available for purchase.

For information or to make a donation, call Janice at 561-310-3285