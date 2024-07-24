Ramirez takes lead role of The Brahman

Posted Wednesday, July 24, 2024 3:31 pm

OKEECHOBEE — Edith Ramirez was recently named editor-in-chief of The Brahman, Okeechobee High School’s 79th yearbook.

Ramirez, senior, is entering her third year as a staffer and has held various roles leading to an impressive scholastic press resume.

“I feel prepared to take on the role and am very excited for the possibilities to come as well as to see the team’s ideas come to life,” Ramirez said.

Volume 77 received “Gold” critiques from both the Florida Scholastic Press Association and Columbia Scholastic Press Association, including All-Florida and All-Columbian Honors. Volume 78 was awarded the honor of “First Class” publication by the National Scholastic Press Association. In addition to playing a vital role in publishing both publications, she has earned individual All-Florida, Excellent and Honorable Mention awards the past two years through FSPA’s digital contests.

Carey Pung, Digital Design and Journalism Advisor, said Edith is well prepared for the position.

“Edith’s experience and accolades provide a depth of knowledge to lead the staff in publishing an outstanding yearbook,” Pung said. “She has all the interpersonal skills and experience to lead.”

Okeechobee High School’s Journalism Department publishes a 272-page historical document annually highlighting all aspects of its patrons. The publication is used as a model book for other schools to reference through Walsworth Publishing Company’s Possibilities publication and ‘Gallery of Excellence Award’. In addition, the published works by staffers receive accolades through critiques and contests offered by various scholastic press associations.

In addition, students enrolled in the program assist in various mediums including an online newspaper, monthly magazine, podcasts, video highlights, broadcasting, interviewing, photography, graphics, and social media.