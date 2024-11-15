'Recovery year' proposed for Lake O

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/15/24

Will the dry season bring a “recovery” year for Lake Okeechobee?

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Shallow reservoir improves water flowing to Everglades …

SFWMD celebrates groundbreaking of new Clewiston Field …

Dry Season Outlook predicts drier, warmer winter

Dry Season Outlook predicts drier, warmer winter

x