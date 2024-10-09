Red Cross opens shelters at South Elementary and Osceola Middle School

Posted Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4:27 pm

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee community members sought refuge from Hurricane Milton at a Red Cross shelter at South Elementary School, 2468 S.W. Seventh Avenue, on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.

The shelter opened Tuesday and attracted nearly 90 people by Wednesday morning. By noon on Wednesday, the crowd had swelled to 147 people and 12 dogs and cats. By 3:30 p.m., 216 people had arrived.

The shelter has a capacity of 400 people.

Those who go to a hurricane shelter should bring their own bedding such as blankets and pillows. Some bring air mattresses.

“We’re serving three meals a day,” explained Red Cross volunteer Veronica Block, from West Palm Beach. On Wednesday, breakfast was biscuits and sausage. Lunch was ham and cheese sandwiches and salad.

She said they have plenty of water.

Those seeking shelter may bring their own snacks and nonalcoholic beverages if they wish.

Parents are advised to bring things to keep the kids occupied such as board games, puzzles and cards. If you bring a cell phone, remember to bring a charger.

Pets must be in a carrier. Be sure to bring food and a water dish. If you bring a cat, also bring a litter box.

Cigarette smoking is not allowed inside the shelter, but a designated smoking area is available outside when weather permits.

At 4 p.m. the Red Cross opened a second shelter across the street at Osceola Middle School, 825 SW 28th St, Okeechobee. Pets are not allowed at the OMS shelter.

Okeechobee County Public Information Officer Denise Whitehead said due to the tornado activity in Okeechobee County on Wednesday afternoon, they expect more people to go to the shelters.

A Special Needs Shelter is located at the Department of Health located at 1700 NW 9th Ave. Department of Health: 1700 NW 9th Avenue. Registration is required at https://snr.flhealthresponse.com/



A Community INFORMATION CALL LINE is available at 863-824-6888 and will continue as needed daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.