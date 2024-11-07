Reflections from the Pulpit: Everything is going to be alright

Posted Thursday, November 7, 2024 5:10 pm

I have seen a lot of things lately with the election season that we just went through. A lot of people are upset that their pick didn’t win and they think that the world is coming to an end.

I take a look back at my life and remember different trials and events that happened that I just thought that the world was coming to an end and I didn’t know how I would survive.

I sit back and laugh at some of those times because the Lord has showed me that I was acting just like Chicken Little when I was going through some of those events.

You know when we have an emergency we have the ability to pick up a phone and call 911 and someone comes to help us. As I walk with the Lord and learn from his Word I have discovered that we have a 911 in the BIBLE its Psalms 91:1 and it tells me that God is my is available to help me and deliver me from my trouble that I’m in but it also says that I have to dwell with him and he is my refuge.

I would like to encourage you today not to depend on the world's government for your security and supply. Spend time with God and make him your source and you will never go without. Philipians 4;19 says that God will supply all your needs and I’m living proof that he will because he is my source and I never need for anything because he always provides.

Please put your faith in the one who is still on the throne not in the one who rides around in Air Force One because they will be leaving in 4 years. God will never leave you or forsake you because he loves you. Spend time with him and he will make you a believer just like me. God Bless.