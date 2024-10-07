Regional water management system prepared for heavy rainfall

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 9:32 pm

The South Florida Water Management District (District) operates the regional water management system and implemented pre-storm preparations in anticipation of potentially heavy rainfall from Hurricane Milton. The District will continue to actively monitor, manage and adjust our primary water management system throughout the entire rain event.

The current forecast has the storm making landfall as a large, fast-moving major hurricane along Florida’s west coast late Wednesday. Widespread heavy rainfall, both before and during landfall, is expected, along with tropical-storm and hurricane-force winds across much of the District. The heavy rain could lead to flooding, particularly in low-lying areas with poor drainage, while a significant storm surge is anticipated along the west coast.

Much of the Central and Southern Florida region has an interconnected water management system, and flood control is a shared responsibility between county/city governments, local drainage districts, communities (including Homeowner Associations or HOAs), and the District. In addition, the District will work with our drainage partners to provide as much drainage as possible in impacted areas.

District Actions:

• Managing our canals to allow the regional flood control system to operate at full capacity.

• Actively using flood protection gates and pumps to move water away from communities.

• Encouraging local governments, drainage operators, and communities to monitor the rainfall, ensure storm drains are cleared and prepare their systems.



• Completed pre-storm preparations and operational testing of key infrastructure including flood control gates and pump stations.• All District lands will temporarily close on Tuesday, October 8 at 6:00pm and are scheduled to re-open on Friday, October 11 at 6:00am.• The District’s October Governing Board Meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 10 at 9:00am has been postponed. The meeting will be re-scheduled for Thursday, October 17 at 1:00pm and the meeting will be held virtually.

Reminders for Residents and Visitors:

• If you face life-threatening flooding or are in imminent danger, call 9-1-1.

• Avoid driving through flooded areas. When in doubt, turn around.

• Ensure debris, trash cans, and other items are secured and cannot clog drainage ways.



• Monitor any announcements from your County’s Emergency Operations Center.• Do not drink, wade, or swim in floodwaters.• Read the infographic Rain Drain: What to Expect in Your Neighborhood When It Rains for a close-up look at the interconnected drainage system.

Flooded roads, swales and ditches are expected during and after heavy rain events. In the event water is impacting your home, please report the flooding to your local drainage operator. Type in your address and look up your local drainage operator at SFWMD.gov/FloodControl.

See the District’s latest Rainfall Graphics and Weather Forecast.

The District will continue managing the regional flood control system to support drainage of impacted areas. Visit SFWMD.gov/HurricaneMilton for more information and get the latest updates from the SFWMD by following us on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.