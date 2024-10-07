Regional water management system prepared for heavy rainfall

The South Florida Water Management District (District) operates the regional water management system and implemented pre-storm preparations in anticipation of potentially heavy rainfall from Hurricane Milton. The District will continue to actively monitor, manage and adjust our primary water management system throughout the entire rain event.
The current forecast has the storm making landfall as a large, fast-moving major hurricane along Florida’s west coast late Wednesday. Widespread heavy rainfall, both before and during landfall, is expected, along with tropical-storm and hurricane-force winds across much of the District. The heavy rain could lead to flooding, particularly in low-lying areas with poor drainage, while a significant storm surge is anticipated along the west coast.
Much of the Central and Southern Florida region has an interconnected water management system, and flood control is a shared responsibility between county/city governments, local drainage districts, communities (including Homeowner Associations or HOAs), and the District. In addition, the District will work with our drainage partners to provide as much drainage as possible in impacted areas.
District Actions:
• Managing our canals to allow the regional flood control system to operate at full capacity.
• Actively using flood protection gates and pumps to move water away from communities.
• Encouraging local governments, drainage operators, and communities to monitor the rainfall, ensure storm drains are cleared and prepare their systems.
Reminders for Residents and Visitors:
• If you face life-threatening flooding or are in imminent danger, call 9-1-1.
• Avoid driving through flooded areas. When in doubt, turn around.
• Ensure debris, trash cans, and other items are secured and cannot clog drainage ways.
Flooded roads, swales and ditches are expected during and after heavy rain events. In the event water is impacting your home, please report the flooding to your local drainage operator. Type in your address and look up your local drainage operator at SFWMD.gov/FloodControl.
See the District’s latest Rainfall Graphics and Weather Forecast.
The District will continue managing the regional flood control system to support drainage of impacted areas. Visit SFWMD.gov/HurricaneMilton for more information and get the latest updates from the SFWMD by following us on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.