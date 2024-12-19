Registration now open for free Valentine’s Day group wedding

Posted Thursday, December 19, 2024 7:10 am

WEST PALM BEACH — Registration is open for the free Valentine’s Day wedding, officiated by Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller in the beautiful 1916 Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Couples will exchange vows during one ceremony officiated by Clerk Abruzzo on Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. Couples can register for the ceremony by visiting mypalmbeachclerk.com/valentine. Registration will continue until all 25 spaces are filled. Due to limited space in the venue, each couple will be permitted two guests for the wedding.

“It is an honor to officiate such a joyous occasion,” Clerk Abruzzo said. “Our annual Valentine’s Day ceremony provides a romantic backdrop for couples to begin their journey together on the most romantic day of the year.”

The group wedding takes place inside the historic two-story courtroom of the 1916 Courthouse. It has been meticulously restored to its century-old grandeur, featuring authentic recreations of the judge’s bench, jury box, and other period elements.

Couples will receive a complimentary professional digital photo by Curly Girl Photography, as well as a complimentary rose and boutonniere for each couple from Heaven & Earth Floral. Heaven & Earth will also donate floral arrangements for the event.

Although the ceremony itself is free, couples must still pay for a marriage license. More information about license requirements and fees is available on the Marriage Licenses & Ceremonies section of the Clerk’s website, mypalmbeachclerk.com.

For more information about the Valentine’s Day wedding, please visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/valentine.