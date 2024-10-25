Remember the reason Halloween exists

Posted Friday, October 25, 2024 2:13 pm

Two years ago, I wrote an article around this time of year expressing my views on Halloween and I haven’t changed my mind but it still feels odd, as a pastor, to wish people Happy Halloween in this space reserved for pastors. Love it or hate it, Halloween is here to stay in our society and around the world. Advertisers promote it relentlessly (in every year except Presidential elections) and stores sell every type of item from yard art to candy. I can’t imagine the amount of candy collected on Halloween, but the proportions are staggering.

In our community, there are many opportunities for candy collecting, but none bigger than Halloween night at the Agri-Civic Center. Thousands of costumed children pass through, play games and collect prizes and lots and lots of candy. It is a nice evening to watch all the variety of dress-up that participants display and it is a safe environment for children to collect candy and have some fun.

Whatever you do on Oct. 31, always remember that it is the eve of All Saints Day when many Christians remember those that have died. It is the reason Halloween exists, even if it is largely forgotten.