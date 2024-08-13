Report all wild turkey sightings from now until Aug. 31

News from FWC
Posted 8/13/24

Florida’s annual summer wild turkey survey is part of a broader multi-state initiative...

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is asking Floridians to report all sightings of wild turkeys between now and Aug. 31. This includes hens (with or without poults) and bearded turkeys.

“Our goal is to reach 5,000 observations by the end of August, and we’re about 80% of the way there,” said Juliana Ofalt, FWC Wild Turkey and Furbearer Management Program Coordinator. “This survey is important for determining wild turkey nesting success, poult survival, and population distribution and abundance, and is used to manage Florida’s wild turkey populations for future generations.”

Florida’s annual summer wild turkey survey is part of a broader multi-state initiative aimed at better understanding the reproductive success and abundance of wild turkeys. This information is crucial for FWC biologists to manage and sustain healthy wild turkey populations for years to come.

To learn more and start reporting, visit MyFWC.com/Turkey.

