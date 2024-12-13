Road work planned at US 98/SR 70 intersection

Nighttime lane closures will occur at the intersection of US 98 and SR 70 from Dec. 16 through Dec. 20, 2024, as part of ongoing construction efforts.
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – Nighttime lane closures will occur at the intersection of US 98 and SR 70 from Dec. 16 through Dec. 20, 2024, as part of ongoing
construction efforts.
Crews will be conducting paving operations during nighttime hours to improve road conditions in the area. Lane closures will be in place to accommodate these activities.
Flaggers and law enforcement officers will be present to guide traffic and ensure the
safety of motorists and workers.
This work is part of a larger project to resurface SR 70, improve drainage, and enhance road safety, with anticipated completion in early 2025.
Motorists should expect minor delays, follow posted detours and signage, and remain alert to workers, equipment, and traffic control personnel in the area.
For real-time updates on road conditions and traffic, visit www.FL511.com. To