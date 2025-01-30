Posted Thursday, January 30, 2025 12:00 am

Robert (Bob) Manson, 84, of Young Harris, GA, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 30 years, Ann Manson; son, Jess (Richonda) Manson; daughter, Rebel Whitmire; sister-in-law, Judy Skaer; brother-in-law, Chris Skaer; grandchildren, Brooke, Lexi, Tyler, Leo, Ryleigh, Rachael, and Avary; and great-grandchildren, Crue and Layton.

Bob was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, where he served his country as an air policeman. He went on to enjoy a distinguished career in law enforcement, serving with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Department and as a game warden for Latt Maxcy. Bob had a deep passion for the outdoors and spent countless hours training hunting dogs and enjoying nature. He also had a talent for woodworking, which brought him great joy. Known for his infectious sense of humor and ever-present smile, Bob's generous and kind heart touched all who knew him. His presence always lit up the room, and he was a true joy to be around.

After retiring, Bob and Ann fulfilled their dream of living in the mountains, where they spent their days enjoying each other's company and the beauty of their surroundings, along with the love and warmth of special friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Appalachian Hospice, Blairsville, GA.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 1, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Many Forks Baptist Church, Young Harris, GA. All who knew and loved Bob are invited to attend.