Posted Monday, December 16, 2024 12:00 am

Robert H. “Bob” Bass, age 94, passed away on December 2, 2024 in his home surrounded by family and devoted caregivers. Bob was born in St Augustine, Florida on October 5, 1930 to Robert Lee and Helen McLees Bass. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother , Marion Edward “Chubby”(late Jean ) Bass and his niece Susan Bass. Bob is survived by his loving partner, Carol Giddens of Clewiston, Florida, P. L.“Larry” (late Helen) Bass, sons R.Steve (Debbie) Bass of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Jeff ( Laura) Bass of Vero Beach, Fl, and daughter, Mary Beth (Dan) Oberlander of Frederick , Maryland, nephew David (Vicky) Bass and family, nieces, Jennifer (Jason) Brooks and family, and Becky (Judd) McCurdy. Bob found great joy in his six grandchildren, Michael and Jessica Bass, Addie (Ben)Schricker and Ella Oberlander, Brett and Ashley Bass. In Bob’s last days his great granddaughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Schricker, continued to bring joy and a smile to his face. Bob graduated from Vero Beach High School in 1948 where he was captain of the football team, received many honors in high school and was Mr. VBHS! He was the first in his family to attend college and attended Auburn University on a football scholarship earning a degree in Building Construction. At Auburn he was president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, a member of Naval ROTC and later served as an officer in the Navy from 1952-54 during the Korean War and was stationed on the USS Wyaudott, an attack cargo ship out of Norfolk, VA. After leaving the Navy, Bob returned to Vero Beach, Fl to run the Railway Express Office as the Station Agent for his father who was employed for 38 years with Florida East Coast Railroad. In 1956, Bob married Elizabeth Graves. They were married for 30 years and raised three children. Bob dreamed of owning land to farm and purchased what later would become 3 R’s Ranch in 1959, in Clewiston, Florida. Bob considered himself a cattleman and raised cattle until the 1960’s when he began farming sugar cane. Bob was always a civic minded man, he was a 60 year member of the Rotary Club, serving as a past president, recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award and Rotarian of the Year, Clewiston Tiger Booster and member of the Clewiston Country Club where he served as President and Manager for many years. He was a sports enthusiast. He played golf, enjoyed fishing the St John’s Marsh, Florida’s West Coast and Key West. He hunted extensively all over the world. He loved watching all sports and was an avid Gator fan and booster. The family’s fondest memories are of “Grandaddy Bob” cooking large meals for his family and friends while visiting him at his home. The grandchildren in particular enjoyed riding with him in his golf carts around the pond, feeding the fish and planting anything. Bob was loved by all ages. Bob was a mentor to many young fishermen and hunters, truly a dear friend to many. The memories of his boundless enthusiasm and infectious grin will live on forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at the Clewiston Country Club, 1200 San Luiz Avenue, Clewiston, Fl on Saturday, December 21, 2024 from 12:00-3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations for the Rotary Scholarship Fund: Rotary Club of Clewiston PO Box 832 Clewiston, Fl 33440.