Robert "Pete" Dalton

Robert “Pete” Eugene Dalton Jr., age 78, a longtime Romeo resident, passed away Thursday October 3, 2024 at his home in Rochester Hills. Pete was born December 28, 1945, in Jackson, Michigan, the son of Robert Eugene Sr. and Roberta (Boland) Dalton. Pete graduated from East Jackson High School in Jackson, Michigan. In 1964, he began attending Michigan State University. On August 31, 1968 he married Sandra Joy Gyurkovitz in Jackson, Michigan. After graduating from Michigan State University, he took a teaching and coaching job at Romeo High School in September of 1969. In January of 1971 he was drafted into the Army and served for two years in Washington DC. After the Army, he returned to Romeo and continued to teach and coach at Powell Jr. High School. In the mid to late 1980’s, Pete went into private business. After that, he started a building trade program at Armada High School, and built three houses with his students. He also started a building trade program at LaBelle High School in LaBelle, Florida, and taught and coached there for 10 years. Pete enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching basketball. During his career, he coached girls and boys basketball at Romeo, Armada, Oxford, and LaBelle High schools for a total of 30+ years.

Pete is survived by his wife Sandy of Romeo, sons Andrew (Rachel) Dalton of Goodrich and Matthew Dalton of Rochester, sisters Linda (Jim) Roberts Miller and Risa (Robert) Laderos of Michigan, and grandchildren Matthew and Michael, Freya and Bryson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with Memorial Service to follow at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home, Romeo, Michigan.