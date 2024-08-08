City council approves plan for Farmers Market

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/8/24

During its August 6 meeting, the Okeechobee City Council approved the use of one of the Flagler Parks for a Farmers Market to be held on the first and third Wednesdays of each …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Lake O samples meet drinking water standard for algal …

Ocala man sentenced to one year probation after third …

Moore Haven man charged with DUI after accident

Fourth man arrested with machete in his possession

x