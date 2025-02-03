Rosenwald Elementary School hosts 40th Annual MLK Oratorical Contest

By Sandra L. Lusunariz
MLK Oratorical Contest Program Coordinator
Posted 2/3/25

On Jan. 15, 2025, in collaboration with the City of South Bay, Dr. Esther Berry, and Rosenwald Elementary School...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Rosenwald Elementary School hosts 40th Annual MLK Oratorical Contest

Posted
By Sandra L. Lusunariz
MLK Oratorical Contest Program Coordinator

SOUTH BAY — On Jan. 15, 2025, in collaboration with the City of South Bay, Dr. Esther Berry, and Rosenwald Elementary School, thought it was fitting to celebrate the 96th birthday of Dr. King and honor his legacy among a crowded audience and countless virtual viewers. Approximately 30 participants from seven of the elementary, middle, and high schools in the Glades gave tribute through speeches of varying grade level themes.

The theme for the day was: “Finding Hope Like Dr. King: Staying Strong in Hard Times."

Kindergarten through second grade winners of the Martin Luther King Jr Oratorical Contest are Leila Camel (RES), Bella Espinosa (GDS) and Skylar Greenfield (PES) pictured with RES Assistant Principal Sonya Green and RES Principal Bruce Hightower. [Photo courtesy Rosenwald Elementary School]
Kindergarten through second grade winners of the Martin Luther King Jr Oratorical Contest are Leila Camel (RES), Bella Espinosa (GDS) and Skylar Greenfield (PES) pictured with RES Assistant Principal Sonya Green and RES Principal Bruce Hightower. [Photo courtesy Rosenwald Elementary School]
Kindergarten through second grades topic was: “What can we learn from Dr. King about being kind to everyone, even when it is hard?”

Winners:
• First place went to first-grader Leila Camel of Rosenwald Elementary.
• Second place went to second-grader Bella Espinosa, of Glades Day School.
• Third place went to second-grader Skylar Greenfield of Pioneer Park Elementary.

Third through fifth grade winners of the Martin Luther King Jr Oratorical Contest are Justyce Davis (GDS), Mariah Muro (PPE), Kimora Shakur (RES), Layla Rodriguez (PPE) and King Green (RES) pictured with RES Assistant Principal Sonya Green and RES Principal Bruce Hightower. [Photo courtesy Rosenwald Elementary School]
Third through fifth grade winners of the Martin Luther King Jr Oratorical Contest are Justyce Davis (GDS), Mariah Muro (PPE), Kimora Shakur (RES), Layla Rodriguez (PPE) and King Green (RES) pictured with RES Assistant Principal Sonya Green and RES Principal Bruce Hightower. [Photo courtesy Rosenwald Elementary School]
Third through fifth grades topic: “Dr. King worked to bring people together. How can we use Skills for Learning and Life (SLL) taught in schools to make a difference in our community?”

Winners:
• First place went to third-grader Justyce Davis of Glades Day School.
• Second place went to fourth-grader Mariah Muro of Pioneer Park Elementary.
• Third place went to the following students:
○ Third-grader Kimora Shakur of Rosenwald Elementary;
○ Fourth-grader Layla Rodriguez of Pioneer Park Elementary;
○ Fifth-grader King Green of Rosenwald Elementary.

Sixth through eighth grade winners of the Martin Luther King Jr Oratorical Contest are Reign Bishop (GDS), I’Yoni Lewis (LSMS) and Kyra Ransom (LSMS) pictured with RES Assistant Principal Sonya Green and RES Principal Bruce Hightower. [Photo courtesy Rosenwald Elementary School]
Sixth through eighth grade winners of the Martin Luther King Jr Oratorical Contest are Reign Bishop (GDS), I’Yoni Lewis (LSMS) and Kyra Ransom (LSMS) pictured with RES Assistant Principal Sonya Green and RES Principal Bruce Hightower. [Photo courtesy Rosenwald Elementary School]
Sixth through 8th grades topic: “Even during tough times, Dr. King demonstrated courage by standing up for what he believed in. How can we stand up for unity and hope especially when people may disagree with us?”

Winners:
• First place went to sixth-grader Reign Bishop of Glades Day School.
• Second place went to seventh-grader I’Yoni Lewis of Lake Shore Middle School.
• Third place went to seventh-grader Kyra Ransom of Lake Shore Middle School.

Ninth through twelfth grade winners of the Martin Luther King Jr Oratorical Contest Persia Green (GCCHS) and Precious Vickers (GCCHS) with RES Assistant Principal Sonya Green and RES Principal Bruce Hightower. [Photo courtesy Rosenwald Elementary School]
Ninth through twelfth grade winners of the Martin Luther King Jr Oratorical Contest Persia Green (GCCHS) and Precious Vickers (GCCHS) with RES Assistant Principal Sonya Green and RES Principal Bruce Hightower. [Photo courtesy Rosenwald Elementary School]
• Ninth through twelfth grades topic: “Dr. King faced many challenges, however kept hope alive. In your opinion, please compare and contrast how mental wellness is viewed in your community, and how you can be instrumental in breaking the stigma?”

Winners:
• First place went to sophomore Persia Green of Glades Central Community High School.
• Second place went to sophomore Precious Vickers of Glades Central Community High School.

A special thanks to the judges: Dr. Esther Berry, Verdell Bolden, Benita Hamilton, Antonita Ifill, Jackie Radcliff, Sharon Singleton; participants, parents, Rosenwald Elementary School Principal Bruce Hightower, Assistant Principal Sonya Green, faculty/staff - the City of South Bay, faculty/staff - Lester Finney, and to everyone who made this exceptional event possible.

martin luther king jr, oratorical, rosenwald elementary
Facebook Print LinkedIn Pinterest Twitter Email Buffer Digg Reddit StumbleUpon Yummly

Comments

Other items that may interest you

IRSC accepting applications for advanced placement and …

GDS kicks off Kindness Week

WSE kindergarteners enjoy Hendry County Fair

MHMHS students accepted to FSWSC

x