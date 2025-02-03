Rosenwald Elementary School hosts 40th Annual MLK Oratorical Contest

On Jan. 15, 2025, in collaboration with the City of South Bay, Dr. Esther Berry, and Rosenwald Elementary School...
SOUTH BAY — On Jan. 15, 2025, in collaboration with the City of South Bay, Dr. Esther Berry, and Rosenwald Elementary School, thought it was fitting to celebrate the 96th birthday of Dr. King and honor his legacy among a crowded audience and countless virtual viewers. Approximately 30 participants from seven of the elementary, middle, and high schools in the Glades gave tribute through speeches of varying grade level themes.
The theme for the day was: “Finding Hope Like Dr. King: Staying Strong in Hard Times."
Winners:
• First place went to first-grader Leila Camel of Rosenwald Elementary.
• Second place went to second-grader Bella Espinosa, of Glades Day School.
• Third place went to second-grader Skylar Greenfield of Pioneer Park Elementary.
Winners:
• First place went to third-grader Justyce Davis of Glades Day School.
• Second place went to fourth-grader Mariah Muro of Pioneer Park Elementary.
• Third place went to the following students:
○ Third-grader Kimora Shakur of Rosenwald Elementary;
○ Fourth-grader Layla Rodriguez of Pioneer Park Elementary;
○ Fifth-grader King Green of Rosenwald Elementary.
Winners:
• First place went to sixth-grader Reign Bishop of Glades Day School.
• Second place went to seventh-grader I’Yoni Lewis of Lake Shore Middle School.
• Third place went to seventh-grader Kyra Ransom of Lake Shore Middle School.
Winners:
• First place went to sophomore Persia Green of Glades Central Community High School.
• Second place went to sophomore Precious Vickers of Glades Central Community High School.
A special thanks to the judges: Dr. Esther Berry, Verdell Bolden, Benita Hamilton, Antonita Ifill, Jackie Radcliff, Sharon Singleton; participants, parents, Rosenwald Elementary School Principal Bruce Hightower, Assistant Principal Sonya Green, faculty/staff - the City of South Bay, faculty/staff - Lester Finney, and to everyone who made this exceptional event possible.