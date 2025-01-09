Rylie Tucker of Okeechobee named to Dean’s List at Cedarville University

Rylie Tucker of Okeechobee, was named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for Fall 2024.

CEDARVILLE, OH — Rylie Tucker of Okeechobee, was named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for Fall 2024. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.50 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Cedarville University, a Baptist institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences, and professional fields. With 6,384 students, it ranks among Ohio’s largest private universities and is recognized by the Wall Street Journal as being among the nation’s top three evangelical universities. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics, and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

