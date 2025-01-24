S-127 Boat Lock in Okeechobee County will be temporarily closed for maintenance

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/24/25

S-127 Boat Lock in Okeechobee County will be temporarily closed for maintenance

Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The S-127 Boat Lock in Okeechobee County will be temporarily closed starting Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. until further notice. The boat lock will be closed for maintenance. Boaters will not be able to lock through the structure and should make alternate plans. 

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

