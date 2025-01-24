The S-131 Boat Lock in Glades County is now open for navigation.
The boat lock was temporarily closed for maintenance. The boat lock is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X.
Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.