S-131 Boat Lock in Glades County is Now Open

The S-131 Boat Lock in Glades County is now open for navigation.

The S-131 Boat Lock in Glades County is now open for navigation. The boat lock was temporarily closed for maintenance. The boat lock is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

