S-131 Boat Lock in Glades County is temporarily closed for maintenance

The S-131 Boat Lock at Lake Port in Glades County is temporarily closed until further notice for maintenance.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and Twitter.
Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.