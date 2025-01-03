S-135 boat lock in Martin County will re-open on Friday, Jan. 3

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/3/25

The S-135 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County will re-open for navigation...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

S-135 boat lock in Martin County will re-open on Friday, Jan. 3

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The S-135 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County will re-open for navigation on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. The lock was temporarily closed for repairs. The lock will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

lock, navigation, SFWMD, J&S Fish Camp

Comments

Other items that may interest you

W.P Franklin Lock is open with a 26 foot width …

Clewiston boat lock open 24 hours

Temporary change in operations for the S-310 Boat Lock …

Lake O slowly receding

x