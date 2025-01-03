S-135 boat lock in Martin County will re-open on Friday, Jan. 3

The S-135 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County will re-open for navigation...
The S-135 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County will re-open for navigation on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. The lock was temporarily closed for repairs. The lock will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).
Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.