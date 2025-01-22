S-65D boat lock on Kissimmee River will be closed Jan. 29-31

The S-65D Boat Lock on the Kissimmee River in Okeechobee County will temporarily close next week...
The S-65D Boat Lock on the Kissimmee River in Okeechobee County will temporarily close next week for a routine inspection.
The boat lock will close at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, and will remain closed until 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Boaters will not be able to lock through the structure and should make alternate plans.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X.
Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.