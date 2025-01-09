S-65E boat lock in Okeechobee County will be closed Jan. 15-17

News from SFWMD
Posted 1/9/25

The S-65E Boat Lock on the Kissimmee River in Okeechobee County will temporarily close...

Image courtesy SFWMD
Posted
The S-65E Boat Lock on the Kissimmee River in Okeechobee County will temporarily close  for a routine inspection.

The boat lock will close at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 15, 2025 and will remain closed until 7:00 a.m. on Friday Jan. 17, 2025. Boaters will not be able to lock through the structure and should make alternate plans.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and Twitter.

Anglers and boaters may also access local waterways through other public boat ramps. Visit FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

Comments

