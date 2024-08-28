Safety Patrol makes a big impact on campus

The week of Aug. 26, Glades Day School’s Safety Patrol members received their new belts...
BELLE GLADE -- The week of Aug. 26, Glades Day School’s Safety Patrol members received their new belts, and they’re already making a an impact on campus. From assisting K3-first grade students in the morning to helping with announcements and setting up the sound system for devotions, they are stepping up!
They’re also taking on important tasks like managing recycling, and handling the flag duties. Their efforts extend to monitoring hallways and supporting Drop Off, ensuring everything runs smoothly throughout the day.
Glades Day sends a big thank you to their dedicated Safety Patrol for their hard work and commitment to keeping the lower school organized and safe!
[Photo courtesy Glades Day School]