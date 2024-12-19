Salary for city manager should not increase, yet

Posted Thursday, December 19, 2024 7:06 am

The Pahokee City Commission held a Special-called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, which included ten topics. One subject of the meeting was Resolution 2024-50, To approve a contract with Michael E. Jackson to become the permanent city manager. Discussion of the city manager’s proposed contract first appeared on the agenda on the City Commission Workshop/Regular Meeting of October 22, 2024. It was brought back before the dais at the City Commission Workshop/Regular Meeting of November 26, 2024. So, in total, the commission and Interim Manager Jackson have had five separate opportunities/instances to address the topic.

As stated in my May 8, 2024, Letter to the Editor in the Lake Okeechobee News Newspaper, “On Monday, May 6, the city commission held a special meeting to interview applicants and choose an interim city administrator.” In the end, 6 candidates interviewed for the interim manager position. 2 out of the 6 had no interim or permanent manager experience. “In my view, there should have only been four interviewees: Brown, Jackson, Davis, and Adams.” “Jackson was the second interview. He last served in a city manager capacity with the City of South Bay from 1996 through 2001. He has spent the last 23 years outside of municipal government.” The over two-decades lapse in serving as a municipal manager was my biggest issue with Mr. Jackson as a proposed candidate. Based on the questions and points given by the Commission that night, the top 4 candidates were: Jackson, Davis, Brown and Adams. This meeting video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_6zLp7XwYI

Letter to the Editor: Pahokee City Meeting interviews applicants can be viewed https://www.lakeonews.com/belle-glade/stories/letter-to-the-editor-pahokee-city-meeting-interviews-applicants,65589

The Commission did a manager performance evaluation for Jackson for a 3-month period of 5/10/2024-8/10/2024 with a deadline for evaluations set for 8/24/2024. He did get adequate evaluations from the elected body. At no point either during the interim manager period (was extended at least once), the evaluation process, or the handful of times when the proposed contract was on the agenda did anyone on the Commission proposed a different salary then the advertised $120,000. Interview Manager Jackson sought to have the proposed contract for permanent manager to include the salary of $140,000.

The Commission is currently at an impasse as a majority of the board is sticking with an annual salary of $120,000 for the permanent manager. I understand where Commissioner Boldin was coming from bringing information about other comparable cities to justify Jackson’s request for an additional $20,000. However, I must agree with the majority in keeping the pay at $120,000 at this current time. I agree with Mayor Babb that for Pahokee, $10,000/month is a fair salary for how small the city is. Several Commissioners pointed out that after the next performance evaluation happens and projects start being completed then pay rate can be revisited. Mr. Jackson requested at last night’s special meeting that he be given until the next regular meeting in January to decide if he will proceed with the Commission’s $120,000 salary or not. I truly hope that we are not about to lose another Interim Manager. The endless revolving City Administrator position is not good for the city. As Boldin mentioned, stability is especially important, and I could not agree more. Stability in city manager, city staff, and on the Commission is paramount to a well-functioning and successful town.

You can watch the Tuesday, December 17 Special Commission Meeting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxuzlgACLb4

In the end, to me, the $120,000 salary is best based on a number of factors. Chief among them are the population (5,553 in 2023) of Pahokee and the city’s size of 5.4 miles. Put plainly, Interim Manager Jackson has been in the position for exactly 7 months (May 10, 2024-December 10, 2024). I strongly believe he should accept the Commission’s $120,000 annual salary and seek a pay increase after his 1-year annual review. The pay boost should be contingent on meeting specific benchmarks, completion of projects, evidence of increasing revenue, as well as, hiring of additional staff to make sure city is fully staffed to meet workload needs. I hope Mr. Jackson will determine that his 1-year anniversary is only 5 months away and he can accept the current salary offer. Once he is evaluated after a full year of service, he can negotiate an updated contract. What we do not need is to be in the same position we were in early May 2024 when we were searching for yet another Interim City Manager.