Sandra Silasavage, age 74, of Bluefield Road, Okeechobee, Florida, born July 13th, 1950 in London, England, died peacefully on November 26, 2024 at the Hospice Hamrick Home in Okeechobee after a courageous fight against illness.
Widow of the late Frank Silasavage and predeceased by her parents Basil Edward Sandra Silasavage, Charles Souster and Erna Freeman-Souster, her dog Pooter and horse Mark.
Sandy is survived by her brother Mark Souster, stepson Keith and many friends. Sandy will be always remembered for her LOVE of horses, Doberman dogs, Thirsty Cow’s iced tea, Taco Bell, England and her willingness to help anyone in need. Sandy was much loved and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Memorial Service will take place at The Gathering with Pastor Mike Brown officiating on Thursday January 30th at 11am 1735 SW 24th Ave., Okeechobee.