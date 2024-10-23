Sara C. (Sally) Cochran

Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Sara (Sally), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed peacefully at U.T. Medical Center, Knoxville, TN on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Sally was born on April 26, 1949, a daughter of Edward and Ruth Andera in Sarinin, New York.
Sally was preceded in death by her father, Edward Andere; mother, Ruth Andera; brother, Jerry Andera; son, Todd Almeter. She is survived by her husband, Robert (R.V.) Cochran; son, Trent Almeter; brother, Scott Adam (Barb); sister, Sophie Kolb; daughter-in-law, Val Almeter (Scott); stepdaughters, Carrie Hedding (Matt), Renee’; Mergott (William), Michille Geniabra; grandchildren, Jessica, Sara, Sevi Almeter, Regan and Riley Hedding, Samanth Hilson (Stephen), Eric Mergott, Justin Jenkins, Jace Jenkins and six great-grandchildren.
Sally retired in 2007, she was Vice President of United States Sugar Corp. Railroad and South Central Florida Express Railroad. Sally was the first female elected President of The Clewiston Florida Rotary Club, a member of Townsend, TN Garden Club and member of St. Andrew Episcopal Church, Maryville, TN. Sally enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, crocheting and spending time and holidays with her family and friends. Sally donated over 100 blankets to The Linus Project.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Andrew Episcopal Church on November 23rd at 2:00 PM. Instead of flowers, please make donations in Sally’s name to The Hurricane Relief Fund or The Local Animal Shelter. Sally loved dogs.