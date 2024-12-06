Save the Date: Animal Control to host a photo shoot

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
OKEECHOBEE — On Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control will host a Christmas photoshoot to raise funds for our successful low-cost spay and neuter program.
Bring your family and your favorite pet(s) to Buxton Funeral Home between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to have your photo taken with Santa!
For just a $10 donation, you’ll receive a professionally taken 4x6 photo to cherish this holiday season. The location is Buxton Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Questions? Contact us at 863-357-3225.
We hope to see you there to make this holiday season special for you and your pets while supporting a wonderful cause!
Sheriff Noel E. Stephen and the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Service would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Buxton Funeral Home and the talented Mrs. Judy Throop for their amazing support! Mrs. Judy's fantastic photos and generous donation of her time and talent have been a tremendous help to our Animal Control efforts.