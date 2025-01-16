School Board holds moment of silence for Coach Garrett 

Posted Thursday, January 16, 2025 11:22 am

Coach Garrett led the Tigers to a 42-2 win over Okeechobee during his last game as head coach for Clewiston in 2018. [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake …

LABELLE- The Hendry County School Board held a moment of silence for former football coach Brad Garrett before their Jan. 14 meeting.

Coach Garrett passed away in December after a battle with cancer.

Garrett has worked as a teacher in Hendry County at Clewiston Middle School since 2014 and has played a big role in coaching football around Lake Okeechobee. He took over as head coach of the Clewiston Tigers in 2018 when Pete Walker retired from the team, and spent time helping coach the Moore Haven Terriers as well.

“The impact Coach Garrett has left can be felt all throughout our community, his students and his athletes,” said Hendry superintendent Michael Swindle.

Ja'Markis Weston, who played for Garrett in Clewiston in 2018 went on to sign with the Florida Gators.

Following a 42-2 win over Okeechobee in 2018 to end the season, Coach Garrett praised his players for battling through adversity and finishing strong.

“For as rough as this year has been” said Garrett in 2018, “these guys never turned their backs. They never quit. They handled themselves the right way. They could've easily packed it up after five or six games, but they didn’t. It’s not about me or the other coaches, it’s about these kids. They deserve this.”