School board recognizes FFA students and school employees

By Annie Wills
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/22/25

Several FFA students were recognized at the Tuesday, Jan. 21, meeting of the...

OKEECHOBEE — Several FFA students were recognized at the Tuesday, Jan. 21, meeting of the Okeechobee County School Board for competing in the Alumni Citrus, Veggie, and Tool Contest.

The OHS FFA Citrus Team - Fifth Place
• Sophia Caves
• Matthew May
• Rachel Thompson
• Brady Williamson
• Coach: Clint Thompson

YMS FFA Farm & Agribusiness Management - Third Place
• Ainsley Bostic
• Raymond Massey
• Emilee Shorter
• Sadie Wallace
• Coach: Megan Williamson

YMS FFA Citrus Team – Third Place
• Samantha Caves
• Logan May
• Makenna Nolte
• Baye Williams
• Coach: Rachel Thompson

YMS FFA Vegetable Team - Second Place
• Madelyn Culbreth
• Maddison Mills
• Bryton Szentmartoni
• Kinsley Vinson
• Coach: Christal Lewis

Also recognied at the meeting were school staff for their years of service.

Recognized for 15 years of service were: Lori Barlow, Elizabeth Box, Walter Caves, Tamara Higgins, Mandy Jarriel, Trisha Jennings, Johanna Kenworthy, Connie Lamb, Shera Lowry, Tamara Nunez, Richard Ochsenbine, Melodie Smith, Emily Streelman, Jennifer Szentmartoni, Steve Szentmartoni Jr., Clinton Thompson, and Rachel Trent.

Recofnized for 25 years of service were: Melissa Brewer, Kenneth Buckner, Nicola Coker, Lori Howard, Janette Pritchard, Rebeca Rivera, and Daryl Roehm.

Recognized for 35 years of service were: Sandra Arnold, Marcie Farrell, and Eida Garcia.

