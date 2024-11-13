School district hosts Night of the Stars banquet

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 9:43 am

OKEECHOBEE — On Friday, Nov. 8, Okeechobee County School Board hosted an annual event to honor teachers, administrative staff, and all employees who have worked tirelessly for the Okeechobee County School District. The Night of the Stars banquet was held at More 2 Life Ministries.

Master of Ceremonies and Superintendent of Schools Dylan Teddars opened the ceremony with a short speech stating that the individuals that were being recognized at the event are, “Mentors, role models, and an inspirations to staff and students alike.”

OKEECHOBEE — Everglades Elementary School's teacher of the Year Jennifer Fulwider named District Teacher of the Year. OKEECHOBEE — OMS IT Specialist Jessica Lyng (center) named District School Related Employee of the Year. OKEECHOBEE — Assistant Principal of the Year is Krista Stanely, assistant principal at Osceola Middle School. OKEECHOBEE — Principal of the Year is Lonnie Steiert, Principal of South Elementary School. Previous Next

Each school in the district had already named their teacher, principal, assistant principal and school related employee of the year for the 2024-2025 school year and these individuals each received a plaque at the ceremony. From among them, one was chosen in each category for the district.

This year’s District School Related Employee of the Year is IT Specialist Jessica Lyng from Osceola Middle School.

This year’s District Teacher of the Year is Jennifer Fulwider of Everglades Elementary.

Osceola Middle School Assistant Principal Krista Stanley was named District Assistant Principal of the Year.

District Principal of the year is Lonnie Steirt of South Elementary School.

OKEECHOBEE — Meredith Hilliard of North Elementary received the Green Apple Award. OKEECHOBEE — Crystal White was recognized as Managerial Supervisor of the Year. OKEECHOBEE — Director of Mental Health and Behavioral Support Katherine Williams was recognized as District Administrator of the year. OKEECHOBEE — WOKC News Director Mr. Charles Murphy received the Community Partnership Award. Previous Next

Other awards given at the ceremony included the Green Apple Award which was awarded to Meredith Hilliard of North Elementary School; District Mangerial Supervisor of the Year was awarded to Crystal White who works in Payroll at the district office; Director of Mental Health and Behavioral Support Katherine Williams was recognized as District Administrator of the year; and the Community Partnership award which was given to WOKC News Director Charles Murphy.

Additionally, many employees were recognized for their length of service for the Okeechobee County School District.

OKEECHOBEE — Employess recognized for 20 years of service in the Okeechobee County School District. OKEECHOBEE — Employees recognized for 30 years of service in the Okeechobee County School District. Previous Next

Those recognized for 20 years of service were: Lori Bandi, Jorje Botello, Heather Briney, Patricia Glennon, Carol Goodman, Joseph Hubbard, Amorita Leonard, Christal Lewis, Susanne McCoin, Connie Medrano, Marie Ruiz, Heather Siler-Dobbs, Phillip Spearow, Cathy Storey, and Robert Walsh.

Those recognized for 30 years of service were: Cecilia Ferguson, Christina Garcia, Vicki Goggans, Bruce Jahner, Maria Jimenez, Cynthia Kubit, Lori Lowe, Erick Rios, Jean Sherlock, Sharon Vinson, and Sharon Whitaker.

At the close of the awards ceremony, District Employee of the Year Jessica Lyng received a check for $2,500 and District Teacher of the Year Jennifer Fulwider received a check for $5,000.