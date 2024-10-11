FWC to hold meeting on Captive Wildlife Rule Development for Game Farms & Hunt Preserves

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be hosting public meetings to encourage input on captive wildlife draft regulations

The Sebring meeting has been rescheduled to Monday Nov, 4 due to Hurricane Milton.


We are still working on rescheduling Gainesville and Panama City and will send an update with the new dates when they are available.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be hosting public meetings to encourage input on captive wildlife draft regulations in Florida regarding game farms and hunt preserves.

These meetings will not have a presentation and are designed to give the public an opportunity to interact directly with FWC Captive Wildlife Section staff. The primary purpose of these meetings is for stakeholders to engage staff and make recommendations regarding proposed draft rule language.

If you cannot attend one of the meetings but would still like to submit comments, please use the online public comment form to provide input, comments, or feedback regarding the draft game farm and hunt preserve rules.

MEETING DATE AND LOCATION

Sebring
Monday, October 14, 2024 (6 PM - 8PM)
Monday, November 4, 2024 (6PM - 8PM)

The Pavilion on Little Lake Jackson
1775 US Hwy 27 S.

Sebring, FL 33870

 

