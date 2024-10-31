Submit a memorial

Seiber “Diane” Johnson, 79, passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2024 surrounded by her children. Born in Cullman Alabama June 24th, 1945, to the Late John D. and Elzo Thompson, Diane was a resident of Okeechobee for 55 years.
Preceded in death by her brothers Hershel Thomas Thompson, Chester Screll Thompson, Sisters Audie Calhoun and Willow Dean Young, Step-grandson Buck Bridges.
She is survived by her sons Johnny R. Johnson and Rod Johnson of Okeechobee, daughter Angie (Ronnie) Bridges of Miami, Oklahoma, Sisters Ann Lou Meigs of Jasper, Alabama and Dora (Bill) Bailey of Lamount, Fl., Grandchildren Chad (Mariah) Johnson and Skylar Johnson of Okeechobee, Brett (Hailey) Bridges of Oklahoma, Taylor (Jeremy) Chambers Blaine of Mississippi and Joshua Garwood. Great-Grandchildren Chelsea and Cason Johnson, Jack, Laney, Abby and Beau Bridges, Elijah and Rooker Blaine, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Diane retired from the Okeechobee County School District after driving a school bus and working in the cafeteria for 35 years. She loved spending time with family and friends, enjoyed playing bingo and going fishing on Lake Okeechobee.
No services have been planned at this time anyone wishing to send condolences to the family can email angiebridges7@gmail.com or mail to 2022 SE 33rd Street, Okeechobee Fl 34974,
All arrangements are being handled by Seawinds Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory 3833 SE 18th Terrace, Okeechobee, FL.

x