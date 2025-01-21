Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel and Casino opens Feb. 6

Posted Tuesday, January 21, 2025 10:50 am

GLADES COUNTY – Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform in Glades County on Feb. 6, as part of the celebration of the grand opening of the new Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel and Casino.

The new Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino will officially open its doors at noon on Thursday, Feb. 6, following a grand opening celebration for invited guests at 10 a.m.

The renowned rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

“We are all eagerly awaiting our official opening on Feb. 6,” said Marty Johns, General Manager. “It will be such a special moment for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the Brighton Seminole Reservation, and the entire region. This new resort is expected to increase the number of tourists to the area, which is especially important. We are excited to offer a new level of gaming, dining, and entertainment.”

Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino is one of six casinos owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It is located just west of Lake Okeechobee on the Brighton Seminole Reservation.

The new resort, which will replace the existing Seminole Casino Brighton (first opened in 1980), will include a casino with a total of nearly 38,000 square feet, including space for 640 slot machines and 18 tables for blackjack, craps, roulette, and other house-banked card games. Included is a smoke-free gaming space with 104 slot machines and a high-limit gaming area with 42 slot machines and four table games.

Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino will include the first hotel to open on the Brighton Seminole Reservation. It will feature 100 guest rooms on four floors, totaling 72,000 square feet. Guest rooms will include a mix of rooms with either one king bed or two queen beds, plus three suites, a fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool. Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino has already begun accepting reservations via Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino or by calling Customer Care at 800-360-9875.

The complex will also feature an indoor event space with 400 seats for banquet events or bingo games, or 900 seats set up as a performance hall, as well as a 10-lane bowling alley (Brighton Bay Bowling) of 7,044 square feet, a first for any Seminole Casino. Multiple Food and Beverage Options

Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino will be home to four eateries, offering a wide range of dining options plus a place to relax and socialize with a favorite cocktail. They are:

Josiah Steakhouse: Josiah, a classic American Steakhouse known for the “Best Steak on the Lake,” offers a tender and delicious bone-in ribeye. Exceptional steaks are grilled to perfection on a wood fire grill. Offering an upbeat dining atmosphere, Josiah is an excellent choice for dining with friends and family or for celebrations complimented by a selection of beers, wines, spirits, and handcrafted cocktails. It is a must-visit dining destination and since it is located inside Seminole Brighton Bay Casino, you’re never more than a few steps away from winning.

EE-TO-LEET-KE Grill: Indulge your appetite with savory comfort food at EE-TO-LEET-KE Grill, the new American Diner. EE-TO-LEET-KE means a place to gather. The restaurant celebrates fresh, seasonal produce with a time-honored menu offering options for any palate. The menu consists of an all-day breakfast, including griddled favorites and skillets, salads, hearty burgers, sandwiches, and down-home classics.

Marketplace: This quick service restaurant space offers your favorite sips and bites; whether looking for the area’s best slice of pizza, sweet snack, or a coffee pick-me-up. Follow the alluring aromas to Constant Grind Coffee and Slice Pizza. Open daily, this casual sit down or grab-and-go venue is the perfect spot for casual bites, coffee and espresso specialty drinks. It offers a great chance to indulge in freshly made pastries and sandwiches, plus artisanal chocolates that would sweeten any mood.

Center Bar: Offers a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere that attracts and engages guests. It serves as an entertainment hub with lively music, sociability, and interactive fun through video poker machines. The bar offers high-quality drinks and features engaging bartenders who add to the experience. Balancing elegance with accessibility, the bar fosters an inclusive environment where guests can enjoy excitement, connection, and top-tier service.

Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino has become one of the Lake Okeechobee region’s largest employers, with more than 500 team members at the new casino and hotel complex. Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino is still filling positions in anticipation of its Feb. 6 opening. For more information, please visit www.gotoworkhappy.com.

The resort’s name, Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino, salutes popular sportfishing sites of nearby Lake Okeechobee, where Fisheating Bay is a little more than three miles from the new hotel and casino. Fisheating Bay and Fisheating Creek get their name from the Seminole name recorded on a military map of 1839, Thlothlopopka-Hatchee, translated as “the river where fish are eaten.”