Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel and Casino opens Feb. 6

GLADES COUNTY – Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform in Glades County on Feb. 6, as part of the celebration of the grand opening of the new Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel and Casino.
The new Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino will officially open its doors at noon on Thursday, Feb. 6, following a grand opening celebration for invited guests at 10 a.m.
The renowned rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
“We are all eagerly awaiting our official opening on Feb. 6,” said Marty Johns, General Manager. “It will be such a special moment for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the Brighton Seminole Reservation, and the entire region. This new resort is expected to increase the number of tourists to the area, which is especially important. We are excited to offer a new level of gaming, dining, and entertainment.”
Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino is one of six casinos owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It is located just west of Lake Okeechobee on the Brighton Seminole Reservation.
The new resort, which will replace the existing Seminole Casino Brighton (first opened in 1980), will include a casino with a total of nearly 38,000 square feet, including space for 640 slot machines and 18 tables for blackjack, craps, roulette, and other house-banked card games. Included is a smoke-free gaming space with 104 slot machines and a high-limit gaming area with 42 slot machines and four table games.
Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino will include the first hotel to open on the Brighton Seminole Reservation. It will feature 100 guest rooms on four floors, totaling 72,000 square feet. Guest rooms will include a mix of rooms with either one king bed or two queen beds, plus three suites, a fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool. Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino has already begun accepting reservations via Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino or by calling Customer Care at 800-360-9875.
The complex will also feature an indoor event space with 400 seats for banquet events or bingo games, or 900 seats set up as a performance hall, as well as a 10-lane bowling alley (Brighton Bay Bowling) of 7,044 square feet, a first for any Seminole Casino. Multiple Food and Beverage Options
Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino will be home to four eateries, offering a wide range of dining options plus a place to relax and socialize with a favorite cocktail. They are:
Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino has become one of the Lake Okeechobee region’s largest employers, with more than 500 team members at the new casino and hotel complex. Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino is still filling positions in anticipation of its Feb. 6 opening. For more information, please visit www.gotoworkhappy.com.
The resort’s name, Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino, salutes popular sportfishing sites of nearby Lake Okeechobee, where Fisheating Bay is a little more than three miles from the new hotel and casino. Fisheating Bay and Fisheating Creek get their name from the Seminole name recorded on a military map of 1839, Thlothlopopka-Hatchee, translated as “the river where fish are eaten.”