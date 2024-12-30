Seminole Stars joins the White Pelican Celebration on Jan. 11

Posted Monday, December 30, 2024 9:52 am

Smallwood Store

360 Mamie Street

Chokoloskee, FL

360 Mamie Street, Chokoloskee, FL

COLLIER COUNTY — Members of the Seminole Tribe and Famous Florida Folk Musicians will join the White Pelican Celebration on Satuday, Jan. 11, at the Smallwood Store in Chokoloskee, located at 360 Mamie St., to welcome these gigantic snowy birds as they settle on a sandbar for the winter.

Among the native entertainers are Aubee Billie, young daughter of former Chief James Billie, as well as seasoned performer Spencer Battiest. Local headliners include Charlie Pace and Raiford Starke who are donating their time and talents for this fundraiser.

Before they all get on stage, the weekly Florida Folk Show will be broadcast live starting at 10 a.m. Host Pete Gallagher is lining up interesting people to interview and music to fill the airwaves. You can listen from anywhere on www.radiostpete.com where there is also an archive of past shows.

Besides singing for us, members of the Seminole Tribe will be selling native foods and chatting with attendees about their lives. There will also be Arts & Crafts vendors as well as Silent Auctions.

The event is being organized by the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation (ESHP) and benefits that non-profit for their Bank of Everglades Building project as well as the Smallwood Store Museum.

General Admission includes entry into the historic store and are available online in advance at www.ESHP.org with a debit/credit card. For info, phone 239-451-0265 or 719-0020.