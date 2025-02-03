Senate should reject Kennedy nomination

Posted Monday, February 3, 2025 3:41 pm

The U.S. Senate must reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to serve as U.S. secretary of health and human services. As we saw at the Finance Committee’s hearing, RFK Jr. lacks the qualifications, experience and credibility required to oversee our nation’s health care system.

Not only is RFK Jr. wholly unqualified to lead the department, he has a well-documented history of embracing quack science, spreading dangerous health disinformation on vaccines and asserting conspiracy theories as facts, while ignoring overwhelming scientific evidence.

The secretary of health and human services must have the experience and expertise necessary to effectively lead the many critical departments under HHS that promote and protect public health. RFK Jr.’s track record is profoundly disturbing and shows that he promotes dangerous health misinformation and conspiracy theories in ways that directly threaten public safety.

RFK Jr. doesn’t have a medical or science degree, has zero executive experience and peddles false information to the masses without understanding the dangerous ramifications of his misinformed and unresearched ideas. Our families deserve leadership rooted in science, truth and responsibility — not conspiracy and recklessness!

RFK Jr. is out of step with reality, and if he’s charged with safeguarding our nation’s health, it could mean a matter of life or death for countless Americans. I urge our senators to vote no on this nomination.

Jennifer Webster

