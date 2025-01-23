Senior Services provides meals, in-home care and more

Posted Thursday, January 23, 2025 4:13 pm

OKEECHOBEE – Some Okeechobee County seniors struggle to keep food in the house, according to information shared at the Jan. 23 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission.

According to the annual senior survey conducted by Okeechobee County Senior Services, over the past year:

• 26% struggled to buy the food they need.

• 26% had to choose between food and buying medicine.

• 33% had to choose between food and paying bills.

• 27% skipped a meal due to lack of money or food.

Debra Austin, Senior Services program manager, said the good news is the seniors are very happy with the services provided by the county programs.

With funding allocated through the Area Agency on Aging of Palm Beach/Treasure Coast, together with the county's financial support, Okeechobee Senior Services provides congregate dining, home delivered meals, homemaking, personal care, respite and other services to Okeechobee County residents, age 60 and older.

At the Young at Heart Center of Okeechobee, programming has been developed for seniors who can still take care of themselves, and who are still driving or able to use community transportation to get to and from the center. The center provides for the nutritional, emotional, physical, and mental needs of seniors through various activities including socialization opportunities, games, music, exercise, nutritionally balanced meals, informative speakers, and much more.

The goal is that by participating in the activities at the center, these seniors will be able to maintain their independent living status longer.

Senior Services also provides in-home supportive services to seniors who are no longer able to live alone safely without some assistance with normal daily activities. These seniors are no longer able to accomplish basic homemaking tasks, or basic personal care tasks without assistance. They may be homebound and no longer able to do their own shopping or to prepare balanced, nutritious meals. With in-home supportive services these seniors may be able to remain safely in their homes longer where most prefer to stay and avoid unnecessary or premature institutionalization.

The In-Home Services surveys are designed to measure client satisfaction with their in-home providers, contracted Nurse Registries.

The results this year indicate:

• 94% of clients receiving Homemaking, Personal Care and/or Respite reported always being satisfied with the pattern and hours of in-home services they receive.

• 97% are satisfied with their agency/worker.

• 98% reported an overall satisfaction rating for our in-home services.

The Home Delivered Meal Surveys provide insight into the quality of the meals and the service provided by drivers. The survey found:

• 96% feel the meals are important to their overall health and well-being.

• 87% feel they would not be able to safely remain in their home without the meals.

• 52% reported the meal represents 75% or more of their daily nutritional intake.

• 85% are satisfied with the taste, variety and amount of food provided by their meals.

• 86% reported the meals enable them to eat healthier, feel better, and maintain a healthy weight.

• 100% of the clients are happy with their driver.

Austin said the drivers have identified some seniors whose primary – in some cases only – meals are those delivered by the Home Delivered Meals program. She said for the past five years, a local group of volunteers has been donating bags of food to be delivered to these food insecure seniors on Fridays so they don’t go hungry over the weekends when the meals service does not run.

Clients attending the Young at Heart Center of Okeechobee were also surveyed.

• 100% find the center to be clean and attractive.

• 90% strongly agreed that the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and responsive to their needs.

• 95% of the seniors are satisfied with the meals and activities at the center.

Austin said Senior Services has about 220 clients, including in-home service, meals and services at the Young At Heart center. The number varies, she added.

“It breaks my heart when you told me we have people who don’t have food,” said Commission Chair David Hazellief. “ I know we’re doing everything we can.”

In-home services are provided through the Area Agency on Aging. Austin said they often have a waiting list for services.

The Elder Helpline is 866-684-5885.