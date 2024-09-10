MOORE HAVEN – September is Hunger Action Month in Glades County.
MOORE HAVEN – September is Hunger Action Month in Glades County.
At their Sept. 10 meeting, Glades County Commissioners approved a proclamation for Hunger Action Month.
The proclamation states: “44 million people in the United States are considered food insecure, or lacking consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle;
“More than 13 million children and nearly 7 million seniors in the United States experienced hunger.
“Food insecurity can affect people from all walks of life, with millions of Americans being just one job loss, missed paycheck or medical emergency away from hunger.
“Limited access to healthy and nutritious food can have a longstanding effect on individuals, especially children, such as negatively impacting health, development and well-being, leading to increased medical issues, poor academic performance and delayed developmental milestones.
“Hunger Action Month, which is observed each September, seeks to raise awareness about hunger in America.
“Hunger Action Month seeks to inspire action by calling on individuals to do their part to end hunger in their communities.
“Harry Chapin Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization and only Feeding America partner in Southwest Florida, serving Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Glades and Hendry counties.
“ Harry Chapin Food Bank is steadfastly committed to ending hunger in Southwest Florida.
“Harry Chapin Food Bank serves approximately 250,000 children, families and seniors a month in need through a variety of innovative programs and partnerships aimed at ensuring everyone has reliable access to healthy and nutritious food.”