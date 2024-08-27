SES has a great second week

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/27/24

OKEECHOBEE — During the week of Aug. 19, the South Elementary School Eagles learned, played, and grew together! During the week, $25,000 in classroom libraries were delivered to the school! The school also had its picture day, Ag Class, and creative play. No matter what these young Eagles are doing, they’re learning and having fun while doing it! For more pictures, visit the South Elementary School Facebook page. [Photos courtesy SES]

