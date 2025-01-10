SES students go AgVenture learning

On Thursday, Jan. 9, fourth grade students at South Elementary School took a trip to the Okeechobee Agri...
OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday, Jan. 9, fourth grade students at South Elementary School took a trip to the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center for the annual AgVenture field trip. These little Eagles learned all about agriculture industries and the resources and commodities they provide in Okeechobee County and beyond! For more photos, visit the SES Facebook page. [Photos courtesy South Elementary School]