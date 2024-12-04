SES students sing at tree lighting

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 70 awesome students from South Elementary school teamed up with students from...
OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 70 awesome students from South Elementary school teamed up with students from North Elementary at the City’s Annual Tree Lighting to perform! SES would like to give a special shoutout to the Van Wormers for all their coaching and work with the South Carolers so they had the chance to Shine tonight! For more photos, visit the South Elementary School Facebook page. [Photos courtesy South Elementary]