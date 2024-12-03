SFWMD accepting applications for cost-share projects to develop alternative water supplies

Posted Tuesday, December 3, 2024 12:20 pm

The South Florida Water Management District (District) is now accepting applications for cost-share projects to develop alternative water supplies (AWS)! This initiative is part of the State of Florida’s continuing efforts to implement cost-effective strategies to conserve its precious water resources while meeting the state’s water needs. Partnering with local governments and other entities for implementation of water conservation projects and development of alternative water projects is an important and effective way to help accomplish this goal. All local governments applying for this grant must have an adopted irrigation ordinance consistent with the District’s year-round Irrigation Rule in place in order to be eligible for funding consideration. All local governments must also have an approved Water Supply Facilities Work Plan per statute to be eligible for funding consideration.

Governor Ron DeSantis requested annually recurring cost-share funding for developing water supply and water resource development projects. The District is requesting applications for funding consideration for AWS and water conservation projects within the District’s 16-county service area in anticipation of cost-share funding being appropriated for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. This funding cycle corresponds to a project start date occurring on or after October 1, 2025.

Eligible projects for consideration should be construction-ready AWS projects or ready-to-implement water conservation technology programs or projects that provide the most immediate benefits. The deadline to apply is February 26, 2025 at 4 p.m. Projects may receive up to 50 percent cost-share of eligible project costs. Two informational webinars will be scheduled in January 2025.

To apply for the funding, register for the informational webinars, and other details, visit SFWMD.gov/CoopFunding. If you need assistance with the application process or technical support, contact Stacey Payseno at spayseno@sfwmd.gov or 561-682-2577 or Robert Wanvestraut at rowanves@sfwmd.gov or 561-682-6615 or Adel Pena at apena@sfwmd.gov or 561-682-2544.