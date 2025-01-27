SFWMD announces Public Meetings

News from SFWMD
Posted 1/27/25

Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for upcoming public meetings...

Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for upcoming public meetings in the next three weeks. For a list of all upcoming meetings, check out our Meeting Calendar. Meeting agendas are available at least seven days in advance. 

Meeting format varies for each meeting, and some meetings may be in-person only, virtual only, or a hybrid of both formats, so be sure to check the "Meeting Information" for details. 

What: Loxahatchee River Management Coordinating Council Meeting

When: January 27 at 2:00 p.m.

Meeting Information

What: Reception

When: January 30 at 6:00 p.m.

More Information

What: Governing Board Meeting

When: February 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Meeting information and materials will be posted seven days before the meeting date at sfwmd.gov/meetings.

Comments

