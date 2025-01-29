SFWMD announces workshop meetings

Join the South Florida Water Management District for four workshops on the 2025 Update for the Sea Level Rise and Flood Resiliency Plan.
These in-person workshops will bring together key stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and provide feedback. They will also serve as an opportunity to explore valuable tools, resources, and information, including the latest Resilient Florida Program updates from the State of Florida.
Workshop #1
Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.
SFWMD Doral Field Station
9001 NW 58th Street
Miami, FL 33178
This workshop will focus on the counties in the Lower East Coast (LEC), including Monroe, Miami-Dade, and Broward counties.
Workshop #2
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.
Robert Morgade Library
Workshop #3
Thursday, Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District
27701 Bonita Grande Drive
Bonita Springs, Fl 34135
This workshop will focus on the counties in the Southwest Coast (SWC), including, Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Glades, and Hendry counties.
Workshop #4
Friday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m.
The next Resiliency Coordination Forum will be in May 2025 and more details will be forthcoming.
We look forward to your participation and strongly encourage your attendance to ensure the success of our region’s multi-scale resiliency initiatives. Confirm your attendance: RSVP.
For more information regarding the 2025 Sea Level Rise and Flood Resiliency Plan Workshops, please contact Nicole Cortez at 561-682-2597 or ncortez@sfwmd.gov.
Learn more about the District's resiliency initiatives.
To sign-up for updates on the District's resiliency initiatives, visit our email signup page. Enter your email address and check the "District Resiliency" box.