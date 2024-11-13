SFWMD celebrates groundbreaking of new Clewiston Field Station

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 10:28 am

CLEWISTON — On Nov. 12, the South Florida Water Management District (District) joined many local, state and federal partners to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Clewiston Field Station in Hendry County. The Clewiston Field Station is relocating to a hardened 80,000 square-foot facility to consolidate and centrally locate District operations in support of existing infrastructure as well as new ecosystem infrastructure.

“The District’s field operations staff work 24/7 to ensure our restoration projects are working and water is moving the way it should through our canals, natural areas and water control structures. Soon, our Clewiston Field Station in Hendry County will be even more prepared for hurricanes and the additional Everglades restoration projects coming online in South Florida,” said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member Charlette Roman. “The District operates and maintains one of the largest flood control and water management systems in the world. Today’s celebration highlights the future of the South Florida Water Management District. This groundbreaking is in support of the District’s mission to safeguard and restore South Florida’s water resources and ecosystems, protect communities from flooding, and meet the region’s water needs.”

“Today, I was pleased to attend South Florida Water Management District’s Clewiston Field Station Groundbreaking,” said Representative Lauren Melo. “This groundbreaking represents continued growth, and I’m glad I could be a part of today’s celebration. The State of Florida continues to fortify critical infrastructure, solve problems and deploy solutions to continue to provide flood control and protect our precious ecosystems into the future.”

“On behalf of Hendry County, we are thrilled that the South Florida Water Management District chose to expand their operations in our backyard,” said Hendry County Commissioner Ramon Iglesias. “I am a big proponent of upgrading infrastructure and creating jobs to make sure our communities are vibrant and full of opportunities for our residents. This field station not only creates new opportunities but provides a critical service to Hendry County by ensuring flood protection and protecting our water resources.”

“Welcome to the heart of the City of Clewiston! The City of Clewiston is honored to be a part of this groundbreaking ceremony for the South Florida Water Management District’s new Clewiston Field Station,” said City of Clewiston Commissioner Hillary Hyslope. “This field station is more than just a new building. It will allow the District to more effectively and efficiently maintain and operate projects in the City of Clewiston, Hendry County and surrounding counties. The project also creates jobs for our residents and helps stimulate our economy. We are grateful that the District continues to help support our local community with important infrastructure projects.”

The expanded field station will support many critical projects that are coming online including Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) projects such as the Caloosahatchee (C-43) Reservoir, Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP) North Features, and the EAA Reservoir & Stormwater Treatment Area, along with water quality projects including the C-139 Flow Equalization Basin, Boma Flow Equalization Basin, Lake Hicpochee Flow Equalization Basin Phase I & II, and more.

The construction is designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane and includes full back-up power to allow the Clewiston Field Station to maintain full operations during the critical post-storm response period.

The new field station will replace a building that is approximately 70 years old and is expected to be complete by the end of 2026.