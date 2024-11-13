Shallow reservoir improves water flowing to Everglades National Park

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 3:08 pm

HENDRY COUNTY — On Nov. 13, the South Florida Water Management District (District) along with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, Seminole Tribe of Florida, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and many other local, state and federal officials, celebrated the completion of construction on the C-139 Flow Equalization Basin Project, which means that the construction phase of the Everglades Restoration Strategies Project is complete.

Restoration Strategies was inked in 2012 after the State of Florida and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reached a consensus on new strategies for restoring water quality in America’s Everglades. Under these strategies, the District and the State of Florida funded a regional water quality plan to expand water treatment and storage projects for the Greater Everglades Ecosystem.



Restoration Strategies includes 13 projects, more than 6,000 acres of constructed wetlands, and over 115,000 acre-feet of water storage. The storage areas capture runoff during storm events and provide a steadier flow of water to the stormwater treatment areas (STAs), helping to maintain the plants and improve the treatment performance of the STAs.

“This is a massive achievement! Today, I was honored to join many of my colleagues to celebrate the completion of construction for the Everglades Restoration Strategies Project,” said Chauncey Goss, Chairman of the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board. “We are grateful for the Governor’s leadership and support from the Florida Legislature to build Everglades restoration projects across South Florida. In recent years, we have seen many Everglades projects come online, with more in the works. These projects are critical to ensuring we provide clean water to the Everglades as we move water south. I am grateful to all of the staff who worked on this project and for all of the partnerships that help bring these projects across the finish line. The culmination of this landmark project underscores our commitment to restoring and protecting the Everglades. This is an impressive feat of engineering and construction, and I appreciate all of the time, energy and dedication that went into making this day a reality.”

“The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida applauds the South Florida Water Management District’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations to the ecosystem,” said Talbert Cypress, Chairman of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida. "The Tribe and other environmental groups fought hard in the courts in past decades to ensure that the water quality in its lands was not being negatively impacted by untreated runoff. This project, among many others led by the District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, are substantial steps towards fulfilling the court-mandated obligation to improve water quality in the Everglades. We are encouraged by the District including the Tribe’s voice and trusting our leadership in the implementation of Restoration Strategies.”

“The Seminole Tribe of Florida appreciates the relationship it has developed with the South Florida Water Management District while on the journey to restore the Everglades,” said Tina Osceola, Acting Executive Director of Operations of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. "It is through earnest and robust communication, consultation, and a shared goal that we stand together as another project reaches its completion.”

“Today we celebrate over 30 years of progress made in removing nutrients that are harmful to America’s Everglades," said Jeaneanne Gettle, Environmental Protection Agency Acting Regional Administrator. “This has been made possible by agriculture, Florida, the federal government, and the public all working together for a common goal – clean water. While we know we still have work to do to meet our ultimate water quality goals, the progress made is truly remarkable. Looking ahead, the Environmental Protection Agency is committed to continued collaboration with all of our partners to ensure the delivery of clean water to the Everglades for years and decades to come.”

"It was a beautiful day to celebrate water conservation & the protection of our natural resources," said Senator Jonathan Martin. "I am thankful to the Governor for prioritizing the funding for this and many other water projects, the South Florida Water Management District, and all of our partners in the state, local, and Tribes for their dedication to keeping Florida beautiful for years to come."

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and the hard work of our partners, including the South Florida Water Management District, we are proud to celebrate this major accomplishment,” said Adam Blalock, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary for Ecosystem Restoration. “The State of Florida continues to make record investments to protect our natural resources and preserve our way of life. The Everglades Restoration Strategies Project is critical because it improves water quality and expands water storage projects in the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. Another important piece of the puzzle is now complete as we continue to make progress on the largest ecosystem restoration effort in the world.”

The C-139 Flow Equalization Basin Project is an 11,000 acre-foot shallow reservoir, that stores local basin runoff from the C-139 Basin and controls the flow of water to the adjacent Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) 5/6. This project helps to improve the performance of STA 5/6, removing nutrients from stormwater and improving the quality of water before it flows south to the Everglades.

Florida continues to be at the forefront of America’s ecosystem restoration efforts and continues to demonstrate historic progress on several key priority projects including the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, the Caloosahatchee (C-43) Reservoir Project, and the North of Lake Okeechobee Storage Reservoir (LOCAR).