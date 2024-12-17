SFWMD celebrates the completion of new Northern Everglades water quality project

Posted Tuesday, December 17, 2024 11:37 am

OSCEOLA COUNTY — On Monday, Dec. 16, the South Florida Water Management District joined the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Garcia Land Management, LLC and many other local, state and federal partners to celebrate the completion of a new dispersed water management project in Osceola County.

The El Maximo Ranch Northern Everglades Water Quality Project is a regional water quality improvement effort intended to reduce nutrients flowing into Lake Okeechobee. The project diverts water from the Kissimmee River and Blanket Bay Slough for treatment on approximately 7,000 acres of privately-owned land and is expected to remove over two metric tons of total phosphorus and seven metric tons of total nitrogen per year. The project consists of four pump stations, 19 water control structures and more than 27 miles of berms.

“This project is a big win for the Northern Everglades, Lake Okeechobee and the entire ecosystem of Central and Southern Florida,” said Charlette Roman, South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member. “Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the South Florida Water Management District continues to prioritize public-private partnerships as part of our effort to do more now for Florida’s environment. We continue to use every tool in our toolbox to expedite progress. Thank you, Garcia Land Management, LLC for providing important water storage and treatment north of Lake Okeechobee to help protect our water resources and the environment.”

“The El Maximo Water Quality Project will protect our environment and Florida agriculture,” said Florida State Representative Erika Booth. “You can count on my continued support of these projects as a legislator. I look forward to working with Gov. DeSantis, the SFWMD, and my fellow state legislators to support innovative water quality solutions that benefit the people of Florida and House District 35.”

“As an Osceola County Commissioner, I am proud to support the El Maximo Ranch Northern Everglades Water Quality Project, which plays a vital role in the future of our county,” said Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb. “Osceola sits at the headwaters of the Kissimmee River, and the quality of the water that flows from our lands impacts Lake Okeechobee, the Everglades, and coastal estuaries. By preserving open space and agricultural lands, we not only improve water quality and promote groundwater recharge, but we also build resilience in our water management systems. Projects like this ensure that Osceola County remains a thriving, sustainable community with clean water, protected natural landscapes, and a strong local economy for generations to come.”

“It’s a privilege to be here today to celebrate the El Maximo Ranch Restoration Project, a prime example of how agriculture and conservation can work hand in hand,” said Steve Smith, Chief of Field Services in the Office of Agricultural Water Policy for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “Under the leadership of Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is committed to supporting initiatives like this that help protect our natural resources while strengthening Florida’s agricultural economy. By collaborating with Garcia Farms, the South Florida Water Management District, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, we are demonstrating how agriculture plays a critical role in preserving the environment and ensuring a sustainable future for our state.”

“This project defines what a public-private partnership should look like, and I am proud to be a part of this team,” said Joshua Kellam, President of the Garcia Companies. “Garcia has successfully orchestrated a large scale environmental restoration project that will create long term benefits for our waterways as well as wildlife habitats. We look forward to the future and are poised to be a leader and provider for similar projects throughout the state of Florida.”

The South Florida Water Management District is committed to proactive regional water management through several operational Dispersed Water Management Projects, including the Brighton Valley Dispersed Water Storage and Management Project, Bluefield Grove Water Storage Farm, Scott Water Storage Farm, ALJO Four Corners Rapid Infiltration Project, and the Doc Partin Ranch Project. These projects use private lands for water storage, helping to improve water quality and enhance plant and wildlife habitats.

Since 2019, the District has celebrated 75 ribbon cuttings, ground breakings and major milestones on Everglades restoration and resiliency projects across Central and Southern Florida.