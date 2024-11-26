SFWMD employees manage and protect our water resources and ecosystems

Posted Tuesday, November 26, 2024 11:26 am

As we celebrate this season of Thanksgiving and gratitude, we want to recognize our talented team of employees who work every day to safeguard and restore our region’s precious water resources.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida Water Management District’s dedicated employees are making a difference for our environment and the more than nine million residents who call Central and Southern Florida home.

PROTECTING LOCAL COMMUNITIES: This year, District employees worked diligently to proactively prepare for and rapidly respond to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. District crews worked around-the-clock to move large amounts of water quickly and efficiently and balance the flow of water after the storms.

PUBLIC SERVICE MISSION: From scientists and engineers to project managers and financial analysts, our diverse team works from Orlando to the Florida Keys to carry out the District’s public service mission. Our team is committed to:

Advancing Everglades restoration

Improving water quality

Restoring and protecting South Florida’s natural ecosystems

Managing, safeguarding and expanding regional water supplies

Monitoring weather conditions and managing water levels throughout the District's water control system

Providing flood protection for the communities in Central and Southern Florida

Advancing scientific data and research to ensure the region's water resources and ecosystems are resilient now and into the future

GIVING THANKS: We are grateful for hard-working employees, both past and present, who ensure the protection of Central and Southern Florida’s natural resources for generations to come.

If you are interested in a rewarding career in public service, we encourage you to consider joining our team.